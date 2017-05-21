Heavy rain causes sewer to leak into Anderson Co. creek

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Officials with Anderson County Wastewater say heavy rains washed out a sewer main which then leaked wastewater into Hembree Creek.

The break happened in the Stonewall Woods Subdivision near Phil Watson Road when an 8-inch main was washed out Sunday afternoon.

Anderson Co. Wastewater says crews are working to make repairs.

DHEC was notified of the spill and Anderson Co. Wastewater staff will take samples to check the site for contamination.

Anderson County Wastewater says they have notified Anderson Regional Water who will be performing additional testing of their water intake.