Men killed in Laurens Co. double homicide identified

LAURENS, SC (WSPA-TV) — Two men were shot and killed Saturday night, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11:15 in the 200 block of Winette Street in Laurens.

Deputies say they found two men, at the scene, with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The coroner has identified the victims as 26-year-old Roydrecilous Irby and 43-year-old Sidney Speaks.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder says the shooting is still under investigation. Any suspect information has not been released at this time.