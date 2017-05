IVA, SC (WSPA-TV) — A 1-year-old is missing from his home in Iva, according to Anderson County dispatchers.

Officials tell us the boy was last seen on East Green Street, just before 3 am.

Dispatchers tell 7News, he may only be wearing a diaper.

Iva Police Department is working with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters in the search.

K-9s are currently being used to help.

We have a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article as more information becomes available.