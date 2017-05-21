Stephan Jaeger Wins Rain Shortened BMW Charity Pro-Am

GREENVILLE, SC (Web.Com) (May 21, 2017) — Stephan Jaeger took home the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation trophy Sunday afternoon, earning the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga alumni from Munich, Germany $126,000 for the win. Jaeger cemented his victory on Saturday after taking possession of the 54-hole lead after two eagles. The final round was cancelled on Sunday due to heavy rain.

Jaeger finished the tournament at 19-under-par (64, 66, 65), and moved to number seven on the money list for the Web.com Tour. The top 25 money leaders on the tour automatically earn playing status on the PGA TOUR for the 2017-2018 season.

Amateur Kyle Milner and his professional partner Guillermo Pereira won the X3 division of the Pro-Am portion of the tournament at 39-under-par. Amateur Wes Favors and his professional partner Ben Taylor won the X5 division at 39-under-par. Other amateurs competing in final round included, from the X3 division, Doug McGrath, Brian Mulroy, Jonathan Roof, Michael Infante; in the X5 division Chuck Wright, Rolf Klam, Kyle Tervo, Jack Tomlinson.

In the celebrity division, country music artist Colt Ford and his professional partner Sepp Straka won the Pro-Celebrity X1 competition, scoring 30-under-par. Winning the X6 division was actress Paula Trickey with the help of her partner Christian Brand, scoring 28-under-par. Other celebrities qualifying for Sunday play included, in the X1 division Chipper Jones and Justin Wheelon; in the X6 division, Andy Buckley and Michael Collins, with Aaron Rodgers completing play for Collins, due to a scheduling conflict.

The Charity Cup, awarded to the charity and celebrity charity of choice who garnered the highest total of donations, went to The Blade Jr. Golf Classic and its celebrity partner, retired Major League Baseball pitcher Russ Ortiz.

Celebrities competing in the 2017 tournament included: Kim Alexis (actress/model); Jose Alvarez (former MLB player); Steve Azar (country music artist); Chris Barron (Spin Doctors); Josh Beckett (former Major League Baseball player); Mark Bryan (Hootie and The Blowfish); Andy Buckley (actor, Odd Mom Out); Larry the Cable Guy (comedian); Chandler Catanzaro (New York Jets); Michael Collins (ESPN golf analyst); Dean Felber (Hootie and The Blowfish); Colt Ford (country music artist); Carmine Giovinazzo (actor, CSI:NY); Scott Henry (comedian); Dan Jansen (Olympian); Chipper Jones (former MLB player); Richard Karn (actor, Home Improvement); John O’ Hurley (actor, Seinfeld); Lisa O’ Hurley (Fashion Designer); Preston Pohl (The Voice); Paul O’Neill (former MLB player); Russ Ortiz (former MLB player); Alfonso Ribeiro (host, America’s Funniest Home Videos); Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers); Paula Trickey (actress/Pacific Blue); Tim Wakefield (former MLB player); Justin Wheelon (Emmy® Award-winning producer); Gary Valentine (actor/Kevin Can Wait).

Charities benefiting from this year’s tournament included: The Blade Jr. Golf Classic, Blue Ridge Council – Boy Scouts of America, Center for Developmental Services, Fellowship of Christian Athletes,The Furman Advantage, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, NCCAA, Project Hope Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Greenville, SYNNEX Share the Magic, and Upstate Warrior Solution.

Complete scoring can be found on the tournament’s website at www.bmwcharitygolf.com by clicking on the “Live Scoring” tab.