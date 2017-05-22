1 captured in Woodruff night club shooting

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting left three people injured at a night club early Sunday in Woodruff.

Woodruff Police say 28-year-old Jamaal Rashad Higgins (AKA “Booger”) has been captured.

They still need your help to find 22-year-old Terrance Eugene Mckissick (AKA “Big T”).

Both are charged with attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say the two got into an argument at The Gathering night club on West Georgia Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. They say both pulled out guns and fired, wounding three innocent bystanders.

Police found two victims on the ground with gunshot wounds. Both of those men were taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Another man was taken by a friend to Village of Pelham Hospital.

Interim Chief Todd Hendrix says one victim was shot twice in the stomach, another shot twice in the chest, and the third man was shot once in the buttocks.

Mckissick is considered armed and dangerous and police say you should not approach them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131.