GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to identify two suspects in a perfume theft at Sephora in Haywood Mall.

They say $2600 in perfume was stolen.

The theft happened May 16 around 8:10 p.m., according to police.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects are asked to call Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.