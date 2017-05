GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

The district said in a news release that the budget equates to a cost of $32 per student per day.

District officials say the budget is based on the South Carolina Senate’s budget for the state.

Much of the additional costs for the district are employee salaries and required employer contributions.

The total budget is $596,618,000.