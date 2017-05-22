Bond set for mom, boyfriend in Iva missing toddler case

IVA, S.C. (WSPA) – A mother and her boyfriend are in jail after deputies say her 1-year-old went missing for several hours.

THE BOND HEARING

Anderson County deputies say Sara Lajoy Compton, 27, was charged with 2 counts of Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child. Her bond was set at $10,000 surety.

Christopher Joseph Cleveland, 27, is charged with 1 count of Unlawful Neglect Toward a Child. His bond was set at $7,000 surety.

The mother can have contact with the kids through DSS. The man cannot have any contact with the kids, according to the judge.

WHAT HAPPENED

The 1-year-old was reported missing from his home near East Green Street in Iva around 3 a.m. Sunday.

He was found about eight hours later in a yard more than half a mile from his home.

Iva Police Chief Jason Hawkins said a family saw the missing toddler and notified authorities. He was found off Chafin Road wearing just a diaper in the cold rain.

“It’s an amazing answer to prayer. We prayed all night long for this child. It’s just a great ending to a bad situation,” Chief Hawkins said.

The child was taken to the hospital to be checked and is now in the custody of the state Department of Social Services.

Anderson Co. deputies say another child, a 3-year-old, was also unattended at the their home for a period of time during the early morning hours.

Deputies say Sara Compton could face more charges.

7 News is told the couple is expected to have a bond hearing at 4 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Anderson County Technical Rescue, Mounted Search and Rescue, CERT, K-9 Units from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple fire departments helped search for the toddler.

