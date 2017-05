A man was killed after a car he was working fell on him, according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say it happened in the 300 block of Highland Street in Taylors around 1:10 p.m.

The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office said the man was working on his car when the jack fell causing the car to fall him.

The coroner says they will be releasing the man’s name soon.

