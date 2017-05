PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A man accused of beating a six- month- old baby is scheduled to go on trial Monday in Pickens County.

Benjamin Sean Lee Bolding was charged with felony child abuse in December 2015.

Deputies say the infant was in Bolding’s care when she suffered injuries that required her to be taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

At the time, deputies say Bolding was the live-in boyfriend of the infant’s mother. She was at work when the alleged abuse happened.