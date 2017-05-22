Clemson Summer Depth Chart Includes Bryant As QB

Clemson, S.C.—Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced the 2017 summer depth chart for the Clemson football team on Monday.  The Tigers have 13 starters returning, five on offense and seven on defense, plus returning starter at kicker, Greg Huegel.

 

The Clemson two-deep is young as only five seniors or graduate students are listed.  Those players are starting  graduate defensive backs Ryan Carter and Marcus Edmond, starting guard Tyrone Crowder, graduate reserve  tight end D.J. Greenlee and starting senior linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

 

Junior Kelly Bryant is the starting quarterback and is backed up by red-shirt Zerrick Cooper and true freshman Hunter Johnson as co-second team signal callers.  This will mark the first time since the 2014 season that Clemson does not have a returning quarterback with a start on his resume entering the season.   That was also the case for Clemson under Swinney  to being the 2011 season. Clemson went 10-3 in 2014 and 10-4 in 2011.

 

Clemson has two returning first-team All-ACC players in the offensive line in Mitch Hyatt and Tyrone Crowder.  On defense, Clemson returns first-team All-American Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle.  He earned All-America honors at defensive end last year.  The Clemson defense also returns first-team freshman All-American Dexter Lawrence, and third-team All-ACC safety Van Smith,   Kicker Greg Huegel is a two-time All-ACC player.

 

Clemson begins the 2017 season September 2 at home against Kent State.

 

2017 Preseason Clemson Football Depth Chart

 

Offense

Pos       No      Name                               Hgt.    Wgt.   Cl.

LT       75      Mitch Hyatt                   6-5       295      Jr.

73      Tremayne Anchrum  6-2       290      So.

LG       51      Taylor Hearn                6-5       325      Jr.

74      John Simpson               6-4       315      So.

C          50      Justin Falcinelli            6-4       315      *Jr.

59      Gage Cervenka             6-3       305      *So.

RG       55      Tyrone Crowder         6-2       340      *Sr.

69      Maverick Morris         6-4       305      *So.

RT       76      Sean Pollard                  6-5       315      So.

or        73      Tremayne Anchrum  6-2       290      *So.

TE       80      Milan Richard               6-3       260      *Jr.

87      D.J. Greenlee                  6-1       245      *Gr.

84      Cannon Smith               6-5       265      *Jr.

WR        8      Deon Cain                       6-1       210      Jr.

1      Trevion Thompson    6-2       200      *Jr.

14      Diondre Overton         6-5       200      So.

QB         2      Kelly Bryant                  6-3       215      Jr.

6      Zerrick Cooper             6-2       205      *Fr.

or        15      Hunter Johnson           6-4       200      Fr.

RB       27      C. J. Fuller                       5-10    215      *Jr.

26      Adam Choice                 5-9       210      *Jr.

28      Tavien Feaster             5-11    210      So.

WR     13      Hunter Renfrow          5-11    180      *Jr.

18      T.J. Chase                        6-1       175      *Fr.

WR     34      Ray Ray McCloud        5-10    180      Jr.

17      Cornell Powell             6-0       200      So.

 

Defense

Pos       No      Name                               Hgt.    Wgt.   Cl.

DE      99      Clelin Ferrell                 6-5       265      *So.

45      Chris Register               6-3       255      *Jr.

DT      90      Dexter Lawrence        6-5       340      So.

44      Nyles Pinckney            6-1       295      *Fr.

or        50      Jabril Robinson            6-2       265      *Jr.

DT      42      Christian Wilkins        6-4       310      Jr.

67      Albert Huggins             6-3       305      Jr.

DE      91      Austin Bryant               6-4       265      Jr.

49      Richard Yeargin           6-5       260      *Jr.

SLB:      6      Dorian O’Daniel           6-1       215      *Sr.

30      Jalen Williams              5-10    215      Jr.

Nic      31      Ryan Carter                   5-9       180      Gr.

11      Isaiah Simmons           6-3       230      *Fr.

12      K’Von Wallace              6-0       190      So.

MLB   57      Tre Lamar                      6-3       240      So.

or        43      Chad Smith                    6-4       235      *So.

36      Judah Davis                   6-1       235      Jr.

WLB  34      Kendall Joseph             6-0       230      *Jr.

33      J.D. Davis                        6-1       235      *Jr.

or        47      James Skalski                6-0       235      So.

or           5      Shaq Smith                     6-2       240      *Fr.

CB       31      Ryan Carter                   5-9       180      *Sr.

1      Trayvon Mullen           6-2       185      So.

12      K’Von Wallace              6-0       190      So.

SS        19      Tanner Muse                 6-2       220      *So.

11      Isaiah Simmons           6-3       230      *Fr.

FS        23      Van Smith                       5-11    195      Jr.

14      Denzel Johnson            6-0       195      *So.

CB       29      Marcus Edmond          6-0       175      *Gr.

2      Mark Fields                    5-10    180      Jr.

or         38      Amir Trapp                    5-8       160      *So.

 

Special Teams

P            48        Will Spiers                    6-5     230      *Fr.

PK         92        Greg Huegel                 5-11  195      *Jr.

Hold     13        Hunter Renfrow        5-11  180      *Jr.

SN         47        Austin Spence             6-1     195      *Jr.

58        Patrick Phibbs           6-2     200      *So.

 

Returning Starters in bold.

 

 

