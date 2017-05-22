Clemson Summer Depth Chart Includes Bryant As QB

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Head Coach Dabo Swinney announced the 2017 summer depth chart for the Clemson football team on Monday. The Tigers have 13 starters returning, five on offense and seven on defense, plus returning starter at kicker, Greg Huegel.

The Clemson two-deep is young as only five seniors or graduate students are listed. Those players are starting graduate defensive backs Ryan Carter and Marcus Edmond, starting guard Tyrone Crowder, graduate reserve tight end D.J. Greenlee and starting senior linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

Junior Kelly Bryant is the starting quarterback and is backed up by red-shirt Zerrick Cooper and true freshman Hunter Johnson as co-second team signal callers. This will mark the first time since the 2014 season that Clemson does not have a returning quarterback with a start on his resume entering the season. That was also the case for Clemson under Swinney to being the 2011 season. Clemson went 10-3 in 2014 and 10-4 in 2011.

Clemson has two returning first-team All-ACC players in the offensive line in Mitch Hyatt and Tyrone Crowder. On defense, Clemson returns first-team All-American Christian Wilkins at defensive tackle. He earned All-America honors at defensive end last year. The Clemson defense also returns first-team freshman All-American Dexter Lawrence, and third-team All-ACC safety Van Smith, Kicker Greg Huegel is a two-time All-ACC player.

Clemson begins the 2017 season September 2 at home against Kent State.

2017 Preseason Clemson Football Depth Chart

Offense

Pos No Name Hgt. Wgt. Cl.

LT 75 Mitch Hyatt 6-5 295 Jr.

73 Tremayne Anchrum 6-2 290 So.

LG 51 Taylor Hearn 6-5 325 Jr.

74 John Simpson 6-4 315 So.

C 50 Justin Falcinelli 6-4 315 *Jr.

59 Gage Cervenka 6-3 305 *So.

RG 55 Tyrone Crowder 6-2 340 *Sr.

69 Maverick Morris 6-4 305 *So.

RT 76 Sean Pollard 6-5 315 So.

or 73 Tremayne Anchrum 6-2 290 *So.

TE 80 Milan Richard 6-3 260 *Jr.

87 D.J. Greenlee 6-1 245 *Gr.

84 Cannon Smith 6-5 265 *Jr.

WR 8 Deon Cain 6-1 210 Jr.

1 Trevion Thompson 6-2 200 *Jr.

14 Diondre Overton 6-5 200 So.

QB 2 Kelly Bryant 6-3 215 Jr.

6 Zerrick Cooper 6-2 205 *Fr.

or 15 Hunter Johnson 6-4 200 Fr.

RB 27 C. J. Fuller 5-10 215 *Jr.

26 Adam Choice 5-9 210 *Jr.

28 Tavien Feaster 5-11 210 So.

WR 13 Hunter Renfrow 5-11 180 *Jr.

18 T.J. Chase 6-1 175 *Fr.

WR 34 Ray Ray McCloud 5-10 180 Jr.

17 Cornell Powell 6-0 200 So.

Defense

Pos No Name Hgt. Wgt. Cl.

DE 99 Clelin Ferrell 6-5 265 *So.

45 Chris Register 6-3 255 *Jr.

DT 90 Dexter Lawrence 6-5 340 So.

44 Nyles Pinckney 6-1 295 *Fr.

or 50 Jabril Robinson 6-2 265 *Jr.

DT 42 Christian Wilkins 6-4 310 Jr.

67 Albert Huggins 6-3 305 Jr.

DE 91 Austin Bryant 6-4 265 Jr.

49 Richard Yeargin 6-5 260 *Jr.

SLB: 6 Dorian O’Daniel 6-1 215 *Sr.

30 Jalen Williams 5-10 215 Jr.

Nic 31 Ryan Carter 5-9 180 Gr.

11 Isaiah Simmons 6-3 230 *Fr.

12 K’Von Wallace 6-0 190 So.

MLB 57 Tre Lamar 6-3 240 So.

or 43 Chad Smith 6-4 235 *So.

36 Judah Davis 6-1 235 Jr.

WLB 34 Kendall Joseph 6-0 230 *Jr.

33 J.D. Davis 6-1 235 *Jr.

or 47 James Skalski 6-0 235 So.

or 5 Shaq Smith 6-2 240 *Fr.

CB 31 Ryan Carter 5-9 180 *Sr.

1 Trayvon Mullen 6-2 185 So.

12 K’Von Wallace 6-0 190 So.

SS 19 Tanner Muse 6-2 220 *So.

11 Isaiah Simmons 6-3 230 *Fr.

FS 23 Van Smith 5-11 195 Jr.

14 Denzel Johnson 6-0 195 *So.

CB 29 Marcus Edmond 6-0 175 *Gr.

2 Mark Fields 5-10 180 Jr.

or 38 Amir Trapp 5-8 160 *So.

Special Teams

P 48 Will Spiers 6-5 230 *Fr.

PK 92 Greg Huegel 5-11 195 *Jr.

Hold 13 Hunter Renfrow 5-11 180 *Jr.

SN 47 Austin Spence 6-1 195 *Jr.

58 Patrick Phibbs 6-2 200 *So.

Returning Starters in bold.