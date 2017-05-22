Clemson’s Rohlman Makes First Team All-ACC

Clemson Athletics

CLEMSON, S.C. – Six Tigers earned First, Second or Third-Team All-ACC honors, announced Monday by the ACC. Junior outfielder Reed Rohlman was a First-Team All-ACC selection, while sophomore outfielder Seth Beer and junior lefthander Pat Krall received Second-Team All-ACC honors.

Junior lefty Charlie Barnes, graduate first baseman Andrew Cox and junior outfielder Chase Pinder earned Third-Team All-ACC honors. Clemson’s six selections tied for third most in the ACC. Shortstop Logan Davidson was named to the All-ACC Freshman team as well.

Rohlman (Moore, S.C.) is hitting .380 with 20 doubles, a triple, six homers, 33 RBIs, 42 runs, a .471 on-base percentage and a steal in 55 games in 2017. He had a 20-game hitting streak from March to April, tied for the 18th-longest hitting streak in Tiger history, and is riding a 33-game on-base streak, the longest by a Tiger in 2017.

Beer (Suwanee, Ga.) is hitting .302 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 homers, 50 RBIs, 46 runs, a .608 slugging percentage, 56 walks and a .472 on-base percentage in 2017. He is also one of 25 semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, the same award he won as a freshman in 2016.

Krall (Downingtown, Pa.) was a first-team All-American as a reliever in 2016 and has become an All-ACC starting pitcher in 2017. He is 8-2 with a 2.99 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 84.1 innings pitched over 14 starts. He was 5-2 with a 2.48 ERA in ACC regular-season games as well.

Barnes (Sumter, S.C.) is 5-4 with a 2.81 ERA in 14 starts as Clemson’s Friday starter. He leads the team with 105 strikeouts against only 21 walks in 89.2 innings pitched. He has also totaled 11 strikeouts in four of his starts in 2017.

Cox (Belton, S.C.) is the team leader of the 2017 squad at first base and is hitting .292 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 55 games.

Pinder (Poquoson, Va.) is hitting .319 with 14 doubles, six homers, 30 RBIs, 54 runs, a .433 on-base percentage and 12 steals in 54 games in center field. He leads the team in multiple-hit games (23).

Davidson (Charlotte, N.C.) is batting .270 with eight doubles, 10 homers, 36 RBIs, 53 runs, 41 walks and 10 steals as one of only two Tigers to play and start all 56 games in 2017. He is the first Tiger shortstop to hit double-digit homers in a season since 2007 (Taylor Harbin).