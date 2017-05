POLK Co., NC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on I-26, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The driver of the short hall tractor trailer was killed. The trailer was empty when the crash happened.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Macedonia Rd.

The truck hit the guard rail and fell between two bridges that span Macedonia Rd.

One lane of I-26W is closed and a hazmat crew is cleaning up oil and diesel.

Macedonia Church Rd is closed.