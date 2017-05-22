Deputy involved in crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County deputy was involved in a crash on W. Main Street, near N. Pendleton Street, according to the Easley Police Department.

The accident happened at about 10:05 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol says.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Board approves Greenville Co. schools budget with tax increase The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

Mom’s heartbreaking obituary for daughter exposes Heroin dangers An Upstate obituary is going viral and shining light on a growing problem. The mother of an overdose victim is hoping her story can help bre…

5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital, dad & stepmom arrested Police have uncovered a terrible story of abuse after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.

Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.