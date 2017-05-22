Deputy involved in crash in Pickens Co.

By Published:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County deputy was involved in a crash on W. Main Street, near N. Pendleton Street, according to the Easley Police Department.

The accident happened at about 10:05 p.m., S.C. Highway Patrol says.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

