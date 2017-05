LAS VEGAS (AP) – Drake took home 13 awards at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, beating the previous record of 12 held by Adele.

He won top artist, top male artist and top Billboard 200 album for “View.”

He beat out Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, twenty one pilots, Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers for top artist. The top artist award was presented by Prince Jackson, the late Michael Jackson’s eldest son.

The awards were held at the T-Mobile Arena.