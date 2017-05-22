Driver injured in fiery crash on Hwy 146 in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – A driver had to be pulled from a burning car by passing motorists after an accident Monday morning on Highway 146 in Spartanburg County.

A car and a truck collided head on according to Roebuck Fire Department crews that were called to the scene near Harmon Circle. The accident closed Highway 146 for some time.

Roebuck firefighters say they were called to assist in the accident where crews from Hobbysville, Woodruff, Cross Anchor and Enoree had responded.

Both drivers were out of the vehicles by the time firefighters arrived according to the Roebuck Fire Department.

One driver was taken by EMS to a hospital while the other driver declined to be transported. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.