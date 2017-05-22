DUI suspect drove through crime scene, police say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a Pinellas Park woman was intoxicated when she drove through a crime scene overnight on Saturday.

Miesha Baker, 30, was traveling in her gray Audi near Central Ave. and 20th Street in Pinellas County around 2:30 am when a police officer stopped her for driving through an active crime scene that was blocked off with yellow tape and surrounded by law enforcement vehicles with emergency lights turned on, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It’s unclear from the affidavit whether any evidence from the scene was destroyed.

When the officer approached Baker, they detected alcohol on her breath and noticed her speech was slurred. Her eyes were watery and bloodshot and she had a blank expression on her face, according to an affidavit. The officer wrote that she appeared unsteady on her feet during field sobriety tests.

Baker was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

She was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

Baker is due in court on Monday, June 12.

More stories you may like on 7News

5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital, dad & stepmom arrested Police have uncovered a terrible story of abuse after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.

Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.

1 person dead in Spartanburg Co. crash One person is dead after a crash along Powell Mill Road in Spartanburg County.

Body found in car in pond on NC golf course A person was found dead inside a vehicle in a pond along a North Carolina golf course on Sunday, police said.