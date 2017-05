The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Mark Thomas Stocksdale.

Deputies say Stocksdale was last seen on Sunday, May 15 in the Candler area.

They think he was suffering from a number of medical conditions.

He is described as 6’02” and 150 lbs.

Please contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828.250.6670 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828.255.5050 with any information.