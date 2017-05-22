Help find missing teen Brent Phillips from Anderson Co.

The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Brent Ryan Phillips.

He was last seen at Westside High School on Tuesday May 16 at 7:30 a.m. when he was dropped off by his mom.

Deputies think he was possibly picked up by Gabrielle Weese.

Phillips is described as a white male, age 15, 5’4″ and 133 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Phillips whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Detective J. Daniel Martin at jdmartin@andersonsheriff.com