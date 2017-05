ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Marsha Meeks.

Deputies say she walked away from the Chase Samaritan Assisted Living Center on Delea Drive in Asheville on May 21.

She last seen near McDonalds on Tunnel Rd.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and dark blue jeans.

Call the Sheriff’s Office if you have any information at 828.250.6670.