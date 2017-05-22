Historic tavern destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire, deputies say

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a fire that destroyed Bob’s Place on Highway 178.

Deputies say a driver notified authorities just before midnight Saturday after seeing flames near the front porch area of the tavern.

Investigators have determined the fire is suspicious.

Bob’s Place is the oldest continuously operating beer joint in the state of South Carolina, according to county officials. It’s located in the Sunset community near the North Carolina state line.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, but deputies say several people have been interviewed in connection to the blaze.

The business was closed at the time of the fire, and no one was reportedly injured.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information concerning this incident to call (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.