Hope Remains Ranch offers summer camp, private sessions for youth

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Hope Remains Ranch is a place where organizers say all ages can receive a new start in life.

Therapy and counseling are offered in a non-judgmental environment at the Upstate ranch, which has been offering a chance for new beginnings for 10 years.

Hope remains offers several programs and services.

Services include:

Mane Event – A free program for after school kids aged 5-17, providing unique behavior modification techniques using equine activities, mentoring and Biblical counseling.

Stable Care – A free program for parents/guardians who are raising kids and need help in doing so. The adults can also experience mental, behavioral, emotional or spiritual growth through this program. Our desire is to help the entire family by offering tools needed to provide a safe, healthy and thriving home life. Adults come during the same time period as the Mane Event.

Healing Hooves – Private one hour sessions utilizing equine therapy program for youth, couples, families and adults that provides results 3x faster than traditional therapy. Participants bond with the horses in a pastoral setting so that their therapy doesn’t feel clinical. Self discovery results from these sessions rather than diagnosed solutions. The focus is on relationships, trauma, grief, behavioral skills training, resilience training, life adjustments, etc..

Hoof Prints of Hope – A mobile equine experiential program that takes miniature horses into the classroom at schools or to special events. In the school systems, we utilize the Search Institute’s 10 Developmental Assets, state standards, character education and life skills as core components. We also take the minis to fall festivals, business functions, nursing homes, birthday parties, etc..

Horse Play – A program that provides summer camp for youth (5-15 years) that runs June – July encompassing equine activities, arts and crafts, Bible story time, water games and more. For special events, individuals may rent our facilities for wedding receptions, birthday parties, photo sessions, family reunions, etc.

Horse Business – Geared towards the business environment to help improve communication between team members, increase morale, identify and develop leaders, develop problem solving and critical thinking skills or grow collectively as a team. This program creates a shared experience that will forge bonds and promote understanding of the organization’s goals. 1/2 day to 3 days sessions are available upon request.

The greatest needs for the camp are prayer, donations and volunteers.

Hope Remains annual fundraising banquet is set for Oct. 26 and at least 600 people are expected to attend.

For more information, visit https://hoperemains.org/ or call 864-249-3532.