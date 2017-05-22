‘Leo’ the new K9 at Greenville Police Dept.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is welcoming a new four-legged officer to the Police force.

Leo is a black Belgian Malinois and he is a dual purpose K9.

Leo is trained in detecting explosives, as well as being a regular patrol K9.

The addition to the force came from The Greenville Lions Club after a club member reached out to the Greenville Police Department in July of 2016.

This member asked about supporting the department through the purchase and training of a K9 officer.

The GPD K9 supervisor met with the Greenville Lions Club to discuss costs, including food. A young, untrained dog costs around $7,500 and training for a handler is another $6,000.

Several members of the Greenville Lions Club made a visit to the Law Enforcement Center weeks later in September 2016, where they gave a check to GPD for $20,000 to cover the K9 purchase, training, and food for the next seven years.