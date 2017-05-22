Man drives 62 mph in bike lane, avoids two head-on collisions, cops say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An intoxicated government employee was busted in Pinellas County for reckless driving after police say he drove onto a bike path while traveling at high speeds and barely avoided two head-on collisions.

An affidavit from The Indian Shores Police Department states Sonny Bronson Simmons, 43, was under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance when he was driving in the middle of Gulf Blvd. and almost struck a vehicle head on.

Simmons then drove back and forth between the road and the bike path, before he nearly hit another motorist head on.

When law enforcement finally caught up with Simmons, they followed him for two blocks until he finally pulled over.

The arresting officer said Simmons had trouble exiting his truck and could not maintain balance or follow directions. His speech was slurred and he “reeked of alcohol.”

He was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and released on a $500 bond.

The affidavit says Simmons is a government employee, but it’s unclear exactly where he works in government.

