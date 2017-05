CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – An inmate has been found in a South Carolina jail cell after his arrest on drunken driving charges.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported that the inmate was found dead in the Chester County jail after being arrested Sunday afternoon by the South Carolina Highway Patrol on the DUI charge.

The inmate’s name has not been released. There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.