The Bubble Guy - He has worked for Disney and even performed at the White House for their Halloween party, we are talking about the Bubble Guy. On The Fun Sc…

Memorial Day Grilling Tips - On the Food Scene tonight, are you gearing up for the Memorial Day weekend and thinking about firing up the grill? From burgers or steaks, y…

“My Girl, My Whiskey & Me” - On the Music Scene tonight, the powerful and beautiful voices of “My Girl, My Whiskey & Me”. George and Kelly join us in studio to talk abou…

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles and More at New Greenville Restaurant - A Charlotte-based restaurant known for their fantastic brunches opens a downtown Greenville location this Monday! With red velvet chicken an…

Bovinoche - On the Food Scene we have food, fire, music and an event that is all for meat lovers! Jeff Bannister is here to tell us all about Bovinoche …

Summer Travel Fashion - On The Fashion Scene we have Sadie Cherney from Clothes Mentor shows us how we can travel and still be stylish and comfortable.