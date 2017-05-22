Prayer service to be held for SCS teacher, coach after fatal crash

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A prayer service will be held Monday night after a head-on collision took the life of a beloved teacher and track coach at Southside Christian School.

61-year-old Frank Robert Kleckner was killed in a fog-related crash in Roebuck Monday morning, according to the school’s Facebook page.

According to the Roebuck Fire Department, a car and a truck collided head-on around 6:45 a.m. on Highway 146 near Harmon Circle.

Kleckner was pulled from a burning car by passing motorists. He died from his injuries.

The school says the prayer service for Kleckner will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the track of Sabre Stadium.

