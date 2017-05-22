Rescued dog inspires class project for community

A dog rescued after being left for dead in Cherokee County, is now inspiring a class project to impact their community.

In March of 2015, a dog was found hog-tied and covered with ticks, by a family driving on Ferry Road.

The dog, now named Marshall, was taken in by the Cherokee County Humane Society and rehabilitated.

Ewing Middle School has been charged to create projects every 9 weeks and one group of students was inspired by Marshall’s story.

“Project Marshall” was born and the students created brochures that outline how to be a responsible pet owner. These pamphlets will now be passed out by animal control when they are on calls.

Marshall is still looking for a home with Rusty’s Legacy rescue in Marion, NC.

“Project Marshall” has now inspired other classes to do pamphlets on larcenies and burglaries for the sheriff’s office as well.