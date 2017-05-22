Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

PULLMAN, WA (WCMH) — Researchers in Washington state are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study to develop a breathalyzer to detect the drug.

KIRO reports Washington State University is running the study. Under Washington state law, drivers with 5 nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood can be charged with driving under the influence.

Participants begin with a blood test and a mouth swab as part of preliminary testing. Then, they purchase marijuana of their choice from a state-licensed retail store and smoke it privately in their own home. Taxi cabs would then pick them up and drive them to a local hospital to complete secondary testing, KIRO reports.

Volunteers must be 21 to participate. They will be paid $30 an hour for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.