Researchers need volunteers to smoke pot for study

WCMH Staff Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Nikki Lastreto trims "little buds" from last season's harvest at her home near Laytonville, Calif. California's lopsided U.S. Senate is nearing a historic end and voters are pondering a long list of ballot questions that could legalize marijuana, end the death penalty and slap cigarette smokers with a $2-a-pack tax increase. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

PULLMAN, WA (WCMH) — Researchers in Washington state are looking for volunteers to smoke marijuana as part of a study to develop a breathalyzer to detect the drug.

KIRO reports Washington State University is running the study. Under Washington state law, drivers with 5 nanograms of active tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in their blood can be charged with driving under the influence.

Participants begin with a blood test and a mouth swab as part of preliminary testing. Then, they purchase marijuana of their choice from a state-licensed retail store and smoke it privately in their own home. Taxi cabs would then pick them up and drive them to a local hospital to complete secondary testing, KIRO reports.

Volunteers must be 21 to participate. They will be paid $30 an hour for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s