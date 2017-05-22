Shots fired in Fountain Inn, SLED called to scene

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Shots have been fired at 102 Tifton Court in Fountain Inn, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED has been called to the scene.

