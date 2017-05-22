Todd Kohlhepp hearing officially scheduled for Friday

By Published: Updated:
Todd Kohlhepp in court Thursday
Todd Kohlhepp in court earlier this month. (WSPA)

A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp’s criminal matters is on the docket for Friday, according to documents.

The hearing is listed for Friday morning at 9:30 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, and lists all of Kohlhepp’s charges.

The hearing is listed as miscellaneous, and the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated they would not divulge what the hearing was for.

At this time, there has been no judge assigned for the hearing.

Sources close to the case tell 7 News that family members of the Kohlhepp’s alleged victims have been asked to be at this hearing.

Todd Kohlhepp is currently facing 7 murder charges. Kohlhepp is accused of killing Charlie Carver, and Meagan and Johnny Coxie and burying them on his property in Woodruff. Kala Brown was also found alive, chained in a storage container on that property.

Investigators say Kohlhepp admitted to killing the 4 people in the Superbike Motorsports Shop in 2003.

Kohlhepp has been indicted on all charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s