Todd Kohlhepp hearing officially scheduled for Friday

A hearing for Todd Kohlhepp’s criminal matters is on the docket for Friday, according to documents.

The hearing is listed for Friday morning at 9:30 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, and lists all of Kohlhepp’s charges.

The hearing is listed as miscellaneous, and the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office stated they would not divulge what the hearing was for.

At this time, there has been no judge assigned for the hearing.

Sources close to the case tell 7 News that family members of the Kohlhepp’s alleged victims have been asked to be at this hearing.

Todd Kohlhepp is currently facing 7 murder charges. Kohlhepp is accused of killing Charlie Carver, and Meagan and Johnny Coxie and burying them on his property in Woodruff. Kala Brown was also found alive, chained in a storage container on that property.

Investigators say Kohlhepp admitted to killing the 4 people in the Superbike Motorsports Shop in 2003.

Kohlhepp has been indicted on all charges.