VIRAL: Napping teen won’t wake up, police have to open locked car

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (WATE) – “It takes an act of deity — or the Lindon Police Department — to wake up my daughters.”

That’s what the dad who posted this now viral Facebook video said after police had to be called to wake up his daughter.

In the video, the teen’s mom explains that her daughter, Savannah, wanted to wait in the car and listen to music while she went into Walmart, but then Savannah fell asleep with the door locked.

Even the sound of cars honking can’t wake her, earning her the title “sleeping beauty.”

Fortunately, a police officer was able to open the door. After Savannah woke up, she thanked the officer who replied with a simple, “You’re welcome. I’m glad you got a good nap.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Board approves Greenville Co. schools budget with tax increase The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

Mom’s heartbreaking obituary for daughter exposes Heroin dangers An Upstate obituary is going viral and shining light on a growing problem. The mother of an overdose victim is hoping her story can help bre…

5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital, dad & stepmom arrested Police have uncovered a terrible story of abuse after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.

Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.