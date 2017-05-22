Wofford Assistant Kerns To Guide Presbyterian

7 Sports has learned that Wofford assistant Dustin Kerns will be named the new head basketball coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Longtime Blue Hose head coach Greg Nibert stepped down April 12th.

Kerns, a Clemson alumn, has spent seven seasons with the Terriers in two stints, the past four as associated head coach and will take his first head coaching job.

He’s also served as an assistant at Santa Clara between his tenures at Wofford, the first beginning in 2004.

Blue Hose assistant John Reynolds has served as interim head coach since Nibert’s departure and among others who interviewed for the opening is former USC star and current Charleston Southern assistant B.J. McKie.