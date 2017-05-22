Woman arrested after beating boy with belt say Greenville police

Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman is under arrest after a boy called 911 and said she was beating him with a belt and he didn’t want it to happen anymore, according to a report.

Greenville police say they saw welts that were raised and swollen.

The woman seemed very upset with her son and seem annoyed and bothered by him, according to the officer who investigated the report.

The officer said they called a detective and the state Department of Social Services to the scene and they decided to arrest the mother and have the child live with his grandmother until they can find a better home.

Melissa Abercrombie was arrested for child cruelty, according to the report.

