GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A woman says she was robbed at knife-point at an ATM, according to Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on May 19 around 4 a.m. at the SC Telco ATM at 300 Mills Ave.

She said she was at the ATM when an un-identified man approached her with a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect took the cash and ran, according to the victim.

Deputies are still investigating and haven’t located the suspect yet.