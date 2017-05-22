Woman trapped inside CVS trying to buy birthday card

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A woman buying a birthday card was accidentally barricaded inside a central Florida CVS and had to call police.

Lillian Rimmel stopped at a Titusville CVS at 9:50 Friday night to make a quick purchase, unaware the store was about to close. As she walked toward the checkout, just minutes after the 10 p.m. closing, she triggered a motion sensor alarm and found herself barricaded inside. A metal security gate blocked the front entrance as sirens blared.

Florida Today reports Rimmell was worried someone would mistake her for a burglar, so she stood in front of a security camera and dialed police. Police called around until they contacted the manager to come to let her out.

Rimmell said there was no announcement warning the store was about to close and noted the music and lights were still on.

More stories you may like on 7News

5-year-old shows up drunk at hospital, dad & stepmom arrested Police have uncovered a terrible story of abuse after a 5-year-old boy showed up at the hospital drunk.

Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.

1 person dead in Spartanburg Co. crash One person is dead after a crash along Powell Mill Road in Spartanburg County.

Body found in car in pond on NC golf course A person was found dead inside a vehicle in a pond along a North Carolina golf course on Sunday, police said.