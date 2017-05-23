Army officer from Upstate dies at Georgia base

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) – Services are planned Tuesday for a South Carolina man who was killed while posted to Army duty in Georgia.

The Independent Mail reports that Evan Robert Callahan was a second lieutenant assigned to Fort Benning who died May 15. Neither Fort Benning nor Department of Defense officials have released details about his death.

Callahan graduated from Easley High School in 2012, where he was active in ROTC and cross country. He attended The Citadel before transferring to the University of South Carolina, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in English and philosophy.

He will be buried with full military honors in the Veteran’s Garden of Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

According to an obituary, Callahan was the son of Kevin and Jacqui Callahan. He’s survived by his parents, two sisters and grandparents.

Family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at Dillard Funeral Home, according to the obituary.