Charges dismissed against fmr. Tanglewood Middle School teacher

By Published:
Walter Anton Lee
Walter Anton Lee

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Charges against a Tanglewood Middle School teacher have been dropped, according to the solicitor’s office.

Walter Anton Lee, 26, was accused of throwing books at a student and charged with Assault and Battery in September 2016.

School Resource Officers say Lee threw three textbooks at his student, hitting the student twice; once in the face and once in shoulder.

Lee’s attorney says the charges will be expunged from his record in the next few weeks.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s