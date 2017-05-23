Charges dismissed against fmr. Tanglewood Middle School teacher

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Charges against a Tanglewood Middle School teacher have been dropped, according to the solicitor’s office.

Walter Anton Lee, 26, was accused of throwing books at a student and charged with Assault and Battery in September 2016.

School Resource Officers say Lee threw three textbooks at his student, hitting the student twice; once in the face and once in shoulder.

Lee’s attorney says the charges will be expunged from his record in the next few weeks.

