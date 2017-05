SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Two people were hurt after a crash on Old Charlotte Rd. Tuesday morning, according to Spartanburg Police.

It happened near Fernwood drive around 9:20 a.m.

Both drivers said they had the green light.

Police say that was verified by witnesses.

No one was at fault and no charges will be filed, according to police.

They say both drivers were taken to the hospital.