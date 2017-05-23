Death intially thought to be hit & run wasn’t, says coroner

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man, initially thought to have been killed in a hit and run died from a fall instead, according to the Cherokee Co. Coroner.

The body of Darrell Littlejohn, 60, of Broad Street was discovered lying in the driveway of a home on the 500 block of Broad Street by a man walking to work about 5:45 a.m on May 16.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said they examined the scene, body, clothing and other evidence and it didn’t support getting hit with a vehicle.

Fowler says Littlejohn walked across an open field and fell off of a 2 and ½ foot embankment landing head first on the pavement.

He died from a closed head injury due to the fall and the death has been ruled an accident, according to Fowler.