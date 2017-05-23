Death intially thought to be hit & run wasn’t, says coroner

By Published: Updated:
Darrell Littlejohn was hit and killed early Tuesday morning in Gaffney (Photo provided by family).

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A man, initially thought to have been killed in a hit and run died from a fall instead, according to the Cherokee Co. Coroner.

The body of Darrell Littlejohn, 60, of Broad Street was discovered lying in the driveway of a home on the 500 block of Broad Street by a man walking to work about 5:45 a.m on May 16.

Coroner Dennis Fowler said they examined the scene, body, clothing and other evidence and it didn’t support getting hit with a vehicle.

Fowler says Littlejohn walked across an open field and fell off of a 2 and ½ foot embankment landing head first on the pavement.

He died from a closed head injury due to the fall and the death has been ruled an accident, according to Fowler.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s