Help find missing teen Brittany Ledford from McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find 17-year-old Brittany Ledford.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says Ledford was reported missing by her mother on Monday night from their home on Falcon Crest Drive in Old Fort.

The mother says Ledford left their home around 2:30 pm to eat with a friend. She later began walking from another friend’s house on Gable Drive in the direction of her boyfriend’s sister’s home on Jacktown Road.

Deputies searched the area along with Marion Police officers, but have found no sign of her.

Brittany Ledford is 4’9″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. Brittany has a tattoo of an arrow on her right arm and another of a coy fish on her right leg.

If you have any information that can help find her, call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.