Help find missing man Andrew Eubanks from Haywood Co.

Haywood Co. deputies are asking for you help to find missing man Andrew Dustin Eubanks, 36.
Deputies say he was last seen in Canton April 25.
If you have any information, please contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at: (828) 452-6666.
