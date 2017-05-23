Help find missing teen in Oconee Co.

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are looking for missing 14-year-old Jasmine Danielle Boyd who was last seen leaving her home on Bolt Road.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Boyd was last seen Monday night around 11:18pm in Westminster.

Deputies say they have been unsuccessful trying to locate Boyd based on tips, Tuesday.

Jasmine Boyd is 5’7″ tall with blond hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top, green sweatpants, and her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information on Boyd’s location is asked to call Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

