Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find Katherine M Biddy, 71.

Deputies say she was last seen driving a Mini Cooper with SC tag VV3247 on Beverly Dr. in Spartanburg on 5/22 at 11 a.m.

Biddy has known medical issues according to deputies.

If you have any information call Inv. M Gaddy at 864.503.4680 or mgaddy@spartanburgcounty.org