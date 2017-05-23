Laurens PD holds Bike to School Day to keep kids safe on the road

Laurens Police Sergeant Jody A Thibodeau helped to organize “Bike to School Day” at E.B. Morse Elementary school on May 23 to teach students how to safely ride a bike on the road.

Thibodeau said he was working with Principal Brinks, other law enforcement and professional cyclists from to set up an obstacle course inside the gymnasium. The students were originally scheduled to ride outside but moved in because of rain.

Thibodeau said bike helmets were given out to the first 50 students in need of one. The students were helped through the course with cones and handmade signs that simulated what they might encounter on the road.

Pro riders Andrei Krasilnikau and Mackenzie Brennan with the Holowesko\Citadel presented by Hincapie Sportswear Team out of Greenville participated as well. Cyclists represented Cyclehause of Simpsonville