Man accused of indecent exposure in Union

A woman has accused a man of masturbating in the doorway of a house in the 100 block of Barnado Rd.

The woman said another adult and kids were present when it happened.

Deputies went to the house and told the man he had been accused of masturbating in the doorway.

The suspect said he had not.

A witness told police she saw Francis Marion Bennett, 77, had his pants pulled down to his knees and was “playing with himself.”

She said she didn’t see his penis, but it was clear he was masturbating.

The witness said two school buses were passing by the home while he was exposing himself in the doorway.

Another witness told deputies Bennett was standing in the doorway masturbating and she saw his penis.