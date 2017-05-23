Man gets 20 years for crime spree in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man received a 20-year prison sentence after a crime spree that included drug and property crime offenses, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.

46-year-old Ronnie Joe Blackwell pleaded guilty to four counts of petty larceny, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle greater than $10,000, resisting arrest, failure to stop for a blue light an reckless driving.

According to a press release, Blackwell stole tools from a truck parked at a Fairforest Clevedale Road home in April of 2016.

The next day, Blackwell took tools from another truck on Carlow Street., the release says.

Blackwell fled the scene in a silver truck that matched the description of the vehicle used in the first car break-in.

A deputy spotted Blackwell after the incident occurred and a high-speed chase began.

The chase ended when Blackwell drove into a field and fled on foot.

He left his driver’s license in the truck and fingerprints on the door, the release says. This allowed deputies to connect Blackwell to another break-in in the neighborhood.

A few hours later, deputies responded to a restaurant on East Blackstock Road where they found Blackwell who had been detained for trying to steal two ladders from a truck.

Deputies learned that Blackwell had driven a stolen Nissan Pathfinder to the restaurant.

In February of 2017, deputies discovered that Blackwell cut the ankle monitor he was required to wear as a part of his condition to out of jail.

The damaged monitor was recovered near the intersection of Fairforest Road and Viaduct Road.

Blackwell’s prior criminal record dates back to 1988 with multiple convictions for assault and property crime convictions.

More stories you may like on 7News

Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins Trump’s plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 makes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insur…

Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89 Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a …

Board approves Greenville Co. schools budget with tax increase The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

Mom’s heartbreaking obituary for daughter exposes Heroin dangers An Upstate obituary is going viral and shining light on a growing problem. The mother of an overdose victim is hoping her story can help bre…