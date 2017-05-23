Man hit by van after trying to stop 2 from stealing gas, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man was hit by a van after trying to stop 2 suspects who were stealing gas, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the Hot Spot on Gossett Road on Tuesday.

According to a report, a man pumped about $52 of gas and tried to leave without paying.

When the store clerk at the Hot Spot noticed this, he ran to get the tag number of the van.

The driver then slowed to a stop, swerved, and hit the clerk before driving off, a witness says.

The clerk says the van knocked him to the ground and the rear tire ran over his left foot.

He says the vehicle was a white Ford van with a ladder rack and ladder on top.

The man who pumped the gas was a thin white male and was a passenger in the van, and the driver was a white female, according to the clerk.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the van and suspects, you are asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

