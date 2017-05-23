Man on trial for murder of Powdersville gas station clerk

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of killing an Anderson County gas station clerk.

Justin Jamal Warner is charged with murder in the shooting death of Mradulaben Patel in April 2015.

Patel was the operator of the BP at 2900 Highway 153 in Powdersville.

Patel was found shot on the floor of the business by a customer who called 911. The customer who found her testified Tuesday.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say Warner was arrested in Georgia after the shooting.

The trial is expected to last through the week.

Warner is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.