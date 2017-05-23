Man smuggled 880 pounds of marijuana on flights to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A New York man convicted of smuggling more than 880 pounds (399.17 kilograms) of marijuana on commercial flights from San Francisco to Charlotte has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison.

The Charlotte Observer reports 38-year-old Lavon Williams was sentenced Monday. Prosecutors say Williams made at least 11 round trips between the cities from October 2014 to February 2015, carrying about 40 pounds of the drug each flight.

Court records show co-conspirator Thajuan Brown was arrested in February 2015 at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with 46 pounds of marijuana. Williams was arrested six days later in San Francisco and found with $40,000 in drug proceeds.

Authorities are still seeking two others connected to the ring, 35-year-old Pierre Buissereth of New York and 35-year-old Toccara Quantavia King of Virginia.